Columbus hits record high temperature
There are 1 comment on the The Columbus Dispatch story from 16 hrs ago, titled Columbus hits record high temperature.
Columbus set a record high Tuesday at 12:05 p.m. when the thermometer hit 63 degrees, topping the old record of 62 set in 1952, Jeff Sites, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wilmington, said. The forecast for Wednesday and Thursday is for cloudy skies, no precipitation and highs in the mid-40s.
#1 14 hrs ago
It's Warmageddon!
The Hotpocalypse!
And it's only the 17th of January!
doom
