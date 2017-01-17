Columbus hits record high temperature

Columbus hits record high temperature

There are 1 comment on the The Columbus Dispatch story from 16 hrs ago, titled Columbus hits record high temperature. In it, The Columbus Dispatch reports that:

Columbus set a record high Tuesday at 12:05 p.m. when the thermometer hit 63 degrees, topping the old record of 62 set in 1952, Jeff Sites, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wilmington, said. The forecast for Wednesday and Thursday is for cloudy skies, no precipitation and highs in the mid-40s.

every troll here but you

Reynoldsburg, OH

#1 14 hrs ago
It's Warmageddon!

The Hotpocalypse!

And it's only the 17th of January!

doom
