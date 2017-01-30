Columbus Council OKs study of minority, women contracts
Columbus City Council approved a contract Monday with a research firm that will determine whether minority- and women-owned businesses are receiving enough city contracts. The city will pay Mason Tillman Associates about $435,000 to conduct the disparity study, which will measure the number of minority- and women-owned businesses in central Ohio against those that received contracts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
