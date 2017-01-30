Columbus Council OKs study of minorit...

Columbus Council OKs study of minority, women contracts

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Columbus City Council approved a contract Monday with a research firm that will determine whether minority- and women-owned businesses are receiving enough city contracts. The city will pay Mason Tillman Associates about $435,000 to conduct the disparity study, which will measure the number of minority- and women-owned businesses in central Ohio against those that received contracts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Libs blocked by Canada, excludes those who cann... 25 min Duke for Mayor 13
Fake Tears Schumer 27 min Duke for Mayor 5
America Post Obama Day 11 31 min Duke for Mayor 1
Trump Fires Obama Clown 34 min Duke for Mayor 9
Sally Yates Needs A Job Cause She was FIRED 36 min Duke for Mayor 5
Airport Protester On Tucker LOL 37 min Duke for Mayor 1
American Hero: Attorney General Sally Yates 43 min Rock On ACLU 1
Why I support Donald Trump 44 min Duke for Mayor 46
Trump Cancels Homebuyers Mortgage Premium redu... 1 hr They cannot kill ... 77
Christian clergy protest Trumps Christian only ... 1 hr Big Johnson 42
Trump plans to Remove WH Press Corps, hide TRUTH 1 hr jonjedi 616
A man gone wild.....Trumps wild pen 1 hr jonjedi 92
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,751 • Total comments across all topics: 278,408,878

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC