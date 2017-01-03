Columbus council has $3.2 million for 2017 priorities
There are 1 comment on the The Columbus Dispatch story from 12 hrs ago, titled Columbus council has $3.2 million for 2017 priorities. In it, The Columbus Dispatch reports that:
The Columbus City Council will have about $3.2 million to earmark for its own initiatives in the 2017 budget. Auditor Hugh J. Dorrian said the city's carryover for 2017 exceeded his November estimate, leaving the council with a pot of money that wasn't part of Mayor Andrew J. Ginther's proposed budget.
#1 10 hrs ago
Bet they piss every last cent away on the ghettozens.
