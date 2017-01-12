Columbus climate activists kick off n...

Columbus climate activists kick off new year over sustainable spirits

Members of Ohio State's and Columbus' climate-activist community announced their commitment to the issue during the first "Columbus Green Drinks" event of the year on Thursday night. Students, faculty and Columbus community members kicked off the evening by creating sustainable goals for themselves, celebrating at the university's first LEED-certified building.

