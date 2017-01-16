Columbus celebrates King's contributions with march, breakfast
More than 1,000 people were on the East Side late Monday afternoon for a short march on the streets surrounding East High School, where the city of Columbus' official MLK Jr. Day celebration program was held afterward. The march was celebratory and festive, quite unlike the tense and violent confrontations that many civil rights advocates experienced during the 1950s and 1960s.
