Colo, first gorilla born in a zoo, di...

Colo, first gorilla born in a zoo, dies at 60 at the Columbus Zoo

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

The zoo announced Tuesday morning that Colo, who last month had a malignant tumor removed from under her arm, died in her sleep. She was the first gorilla born in a zoo and lived two decades past normal life expectancy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
A-hole Obama pardons POS Chelsea Manning... 6 min Benedict Arnold T... 8
Obama's worst decision by far 10 min Seriouslady 11
Obama Out Of Office Countdown Clock 10 min Duke for Mayor 87
Name Corrupt/Incompetent Democrats 13 min Duke for Mayor 14
Trump plans to Remove WH Press Corps, hide TRUTH 28 min Male 110
ez money 30 min kcampbell 1
Columbus gold 35 min Bigdaddy 1
What Do You Think of Donald Trump Now? 46 min jonjedi 245
News Ohioans to hold own version of Washington women... 1 hr Reality Speaks 105
White Nationalists losing faith in Trump 2 hr jonjedi 37
Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ... 13 hr Not fooling me 81
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,455 • Total comments across all topics: 278,004,489

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC