Colo, first gorilla born in a zoo, dies at 60 at the Columbus Zoo
The zoo announced Tuesday morning that Colo, who last month had a malignant tumor removed from under her arm, died in her sleep. She was the first gorilla born in a zoo and lived two decades past normal life expectancy.
