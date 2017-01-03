Colerain High School grad killed near OSU
Police in Columbus are investigating the city's first homicide of 2017 after an Ohio State University student and Colerain High School graduate was gunned down near campus. Authorities say, 20-year-old Tarak Andrew Underiner, was found unresponsive after suffering multiple gunshot wounds at 12:30 a.m. Thursday.
|
