Clintonville apartments to be for 55-and-older crowd
Residents of the new Deco apartment building in Clintonville won't have to worry much about crying babies - unless it's a visiting grandchild. While retirement communities and suburban patio-home developments are often age-restricted, April Zimmerman Katz, president of the Zimmerman Cos., which owns the Deco, thinks this might be the first city apartment building dedicated to older residents.
|
