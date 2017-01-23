Clintonville apartments to be for 55-and-older crowd

Residents of the new Deco apartment building in Clintonville won't have to worry much about crying babies - unless it's a visiting grandchild. While retirement communities and suburban patio-home developments are often age-restricted, April Zimmerman Katz, president of the Zimmerman Cos., which owns the Deco, thinks this might be the first city apartment building dedicated to older residents.

