City paying $20,000 after loss in police public records case
There are 1 comment on the The Columbus Dispatch story from 7 hrs ago, titled City paying $20,000 after loss in police public records case. In it, The Columbus Dispatch reports that:
A stainless-steel sculpture of a giant gavel sits in the reflecting pool of the Ohio Judicial Center, home to the Ohio Supreme Court. Columbus officials have agreed to pay $20,000 in damages and legal fees after the Ohio Supreme Court found the city's police division illegally refused to release public records.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
|
#1 46 min ago
Sounds cheap to cover up colemanistan corruption
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama's worst decision by far
|3 min
|Duke for Mayor
|23
|Water line break north of Riverside Hospital ca...
|7 min
|Duke for Mayor
|2
|Megabus no longer serving Columbus
|26 min
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|Free tampons, pads to be offered at Columbus re...
|27 min
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|Name Corrupt/Incompetent Democrats
|35 min
|Duke for Mayor
|16
|Trump plans to Remove WH Press Corps, hide TRUTH
|38 min
|Duke for Mayor
|111
|ez money
|45 min
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ...
|54 min
|They cannot kill ...
|82
|What Do You Think of Donald Trump Now?
|3 hr
|jonjedi
|245
|Ohioans to hold own version of Washington women...
|4 hr
|Reality Speaks
|105
|
|White Nationalists losing faith in Trump
|5 hr
|jonjedi
|37
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC