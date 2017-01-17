City paying $20,000 after loss in pol...

City paying $20,000 after loss in police public records case

There are 1 comment on the The Columbus Dispatch story from 7 hrs ago, titled City paying $20,000 after loss in police public records case. In it, The Columbus Dispatch reports that:

A stainless-steel sculpture of a giant gavel sits in the reflecting pool of the Ohio Judicial Center, home to the Ohio Supreme Court. Columbus officials have agreed to pay $20,000 in damages and legal fees after the Ohio Supreme Court found the city's police division illegally refused to release public records.

They cannot kill a Spook

Taylor, MI

#1 46 min ago
Sounds cheap to cover up colemanistan corruption
