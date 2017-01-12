City cites shooting, drugs as it seek...

City cites shooting, drugs as it seeks to close 'nuisance' carryout in Weinland Park

The city of Columbus is seeking to close a Weinland Park carryout as a nuisance, alleging that it has been a hub of illegal activity in the neighborhood. City Attorney Richard C. Pfeiffer's office announced Thursday that it has filed for a preliminary and permanent injunction in Franklin County Environmental Court calling for the closure of Natalia's Carry Out at 1293 Summit St. at 6th Avenue over "longstanding problems at the property."

