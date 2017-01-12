City cites shooting, drugs as it seeks to close 'nuisance' carryout in Weinland Park
The city of Columbus is seeking to close a Weinland Park carryout as a nuisance, alleging that it has been a hub of illegal activity in the neighborhood. City Attorney Richard C. Pfeiffer's office announced Thursday that it has filed for a preliminary and permanent injunction in Franklin County Environmental Court calling for the closure of Natalia's Carry Out at 1293 Summit St. at 6th Avenue over "longstanding problems at the property."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get Trump Inaugural coin set......hurry while ...
|33 min
|Trouser Cough
|66
|Video: Trump's hilarious tounge lashing of CNN ...
|41 min
|d pants
|94
|Russia Hates USA,Loves Trump. Electors voting f...
|1 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|279
|Criminal investigation of Hillary Clinton is ba...
|1 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|Lauren Sherbeyn
|1 hr
|Amber
|3
|What Do You Think of Donald Trump Now?
|2 hr
|White Fangs
|44
|Columbus police ask people to pray for sick ser...
|5 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|10
|Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ...
|16 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|66
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC