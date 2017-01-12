City cites shooting, drugs as it seeks to close 'nuisance' carryout in Weinland Park

The city of Columbus is seeking to close a Weinland Park carryout as a nuisance, alleging that it has been a hub of illegal activity in the neighborhood. City Attorney Richard C. Pfeiffer's office announced Thursday that it has filed for a preliminary and permanent injunction in Franklin County Environmental Court calling for the closure of Natalia's Carry Out at 1293 Summit St. at 6th Avenue over "longstanding problems at the property."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.