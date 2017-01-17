Charter school problems
A Columbus charter school again has run into potential ethics violations, according to a new audit by the office of Ohio Auditor Dave Yost. An audit for the 2014-15 school year this morning resulted in apparent nepotism findings at the A+ Children's Academy that were referred to the Ohio Ethics Commission for investigation.
