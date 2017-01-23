Charleys opens new store with new look

Charleys opens new store with new look

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

It has a slightly different look than other stores, with a more sports-oriented design, and a new menu item: hand-battered, white-meat chicken fingers that are fresh, never-frozen and cooked in 100 percent olive oil. They are served with either coleslaw, Texas toast or French fries and a choice of seven dipping sauces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
More Fake News 31 min Big Johnson 39
What Do You Think of Donald Trump Now? 33 min jonjedi 581
Those who suffer from T.U.R.D.'s 1 hr Seriouslady 10
White Nationalists losing faith in Trump 1 hr jonjedi 336
Libtard Woman Screams No When Trump Gets Inaugu... 1 hr Duke for Mayor 7
Trump plans to Remove WH Press Corps, hide TRUTH 1 hr jonjedi 269
Get Rid of OBAMA CARE ! 1 hr UnAffordable Care... 1
America Held Hostage Day 4 1 hr MarkJ- 47
Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ... 4 hr NewsJunkie 92
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,196 • Total comments across all topics: 278,190,556

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC