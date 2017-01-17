Charges: Lawyer pocketed client's cash, autographed 'Who' album
A Columbus lawyer faces disciplinary charges for allegedly accepting thousands of dollars in legal fees and a band-autographed copy of The Who's "Quadrophenia" album while performing minimal work on a client's cases. Timothy Dougherty also faces faces charges before the Board of Professional Conduct accusing him of allowing suspended lawyer Chris Cicero to improperly provide legal advice to his client.
