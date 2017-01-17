Charges: Lawyer pocketed client's cas...

Charges: Lawyer pocketed client's cash, autographed 'Who' album

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

A Columbus lawyer faces disciplinary charges for allegedly accepting thousands of dollars in legal fees and a band-autographed copy of The Who's "Quadrophenia" album while performing minimal work on a client's cases. Timothy Dougherty also faces faces charges before the Board of Professional Conduct accusing him of allowing suspended lawyer Chris Cicero to improperly provide legal advice to his client.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
81 Percent of Evangelicals Voted Trump 2 min Duke for Mayor 8
Obama Out Of Office Countdown Clock 3 min Duke for Mayor 93
Ohio mother tapes child to the wall and tapes h... 7 min Duke for Mayor 10
Delusional Democrats 7 min Duke for Mayor 1
Obama's worst decision by far 14 min Duke for Mayor 131
Oh Ghettosburg... 17 min Duke for Mayor 11
What seems like the end to you is Sweet Mercy t... 34 min Duke for Mayor 23
White Nationalists losing faith in Trump 1 hr Pope Che Reagan C... 145
What Do You Think of Donald Trump Now? 1 hr jonjedi 319
Trump plans to Remove WH Press Corps, hide TRUTH 2 hr jonjedi 199
Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ... 21 hr 404 not found 86
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,288 • Total comments across all topics: 278,066,077

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC