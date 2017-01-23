Central Ohio jobless rate rises to 3....

Central Ohio jobless rate rises to 3.9 percent in December

Central Ohio's jobless rate climbed last month, but still was the only metropolitan area in Ohio to post a rate below 4 percent. The jobless rate for the Columbus area climbed to 3.9 percent last month from 3.7 percent in November, according to Ohio Department of Job and Family Services figures released this morning.

