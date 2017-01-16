Carry on King's legacy, central Ohioa...

Carry on King's legacy, central Ohioans urged

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Columbus minister and community activist Johannes Christian was left disfigured and blind 15 years ago after a teenager hurled a cannonball-size rock from an Interstate 70 overpass near Springfield that crashed through Christian's car windshield. Growing up black in a predominantly white neighborhood in upstate New York in the 1950s and '60s, Johannes Christian revered the Rev.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What Do You Think of Donald Trump Now? 29 min jonjedi 161
News Macy's to close Eastland Mall store, one of loc... 1 hr 404 not found 44
Trump plans to Remove WH Press Corps, hide TRUTH 1 hr 404 not found 57
Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ... 1 hr 404 not found 78
News Ohioans to hold own version of Washington women... 1 hr Male 65
Obama Out Of Office Countdown Clock 2 hr Batch 37 Pain Is ... 78
Last man to walk on top secret Hollywood set de... 2 hr every troll here ... 1
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,910 • Total comments across all topics: 277,969,318

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC