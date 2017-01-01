Capital-Plus helps clients tap into '...

Capital-Plus helps clients tap into 'factoring' financing

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

In a time of crowd-funding and increased access to venture capital for promising startups, a Columbus company has had a quarter-century of success providing an old-fashioned financing option. Renee Tyack of Capital-Plus Inc. talked with Columbus CEO about how it has built on its core factoring business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sessions, hides racism records for confirmation... 13 min Male 10
Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ... 36 min Male 48
Happy new year. 39 min Free Pizza 4 U 8
Columbus Homicide Statistics for 2016 55 min They cannot kill ... 2
News Ginther reflects on first year as Columbus mayor 58 min 404 brain damage 3
Trump's Wife Stripped naked for the Camera 2 hr GetAClue 56
Trump does more NOT being President than Obama ... 2 hr Afrikan American 11
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,451 • Total comments across all topics: 277,508,870

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC