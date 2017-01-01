Capital-Plus helps clients tap into 'factoring' financing
In a time of crowd-funding and increased access to venture capital for promising startups, a Columbus company has had a quarter-century of success providing an old-fashioned financing option. Renee Tyack of Capital-Plus Inc. talked with Columbus CEO about how it has built on its core factoring business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
