Cannon Blasts: McElhinney Waived, No ...

Cannon Blasts: McElhinney Waived, No More Third Jersey?

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Cannon

Columbus will take to the ice tonight for the first of a three-game road trip, beginning in Carolina, as the Blue Jackets will look to officially kickoff another winning streak following Sunday's overtime win against the Flyers . But, the Jackets will be without a familiar face on the bench as Columbus waived Curtis McElhinney following his performance in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Rangers .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cannon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jeff Sessions is a Racist ...Always Has Been 6 min They cannot kill ... 22
Obama and family not invited to Trump Inaugurat... 13 min Duke for Mayor 1
Obama Out Of Office Countdown Clock 16 min Duke for Mayor 13
Woman said Trump Raped her at 13. Ethics Invest... 18 min Duke for Mayor 7
Obama Better Hurry 20 min d pants 65
Biden Defends Jeff Sessions.Says.. 38 min Roger 1
Out of the horses mouth: McConnell 1 hr Pope Che Reagan C... 66
Russia Hates USA,Loves Trump. Electors voting f... 1 hr Male 229
Time to Introduce legislation:Abolish Electoral... 2 hr Batch 37 Pain Is ... 90
Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ... 7 hr BigB 57
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,984 • Total comments across all topics: 277,785,479

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC