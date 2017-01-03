Cannon Blasts: McElhinney Waived, No More Third Jersey?
Columbus will take to the ice tonight for the first of a three-game road trip, beginning in Carolina, as the Blue Jackets will look to officially kickoff another winning streak following Sunday's overtime win against the Flyers . But, the Jackets will be without a familiar face on the bench as Columbus waived Curtis McElhinney following his performance in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Rangers .
