breaking Baker's dozen indicted
Todd A. Humphries, 23, of 4321 Chesford Road, Columbus, was arrested in New London in December. Police reportedly found him in possession of a stolen vehicle, a loaded handgun and a pair of brass knuckles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Do You Think of Donald Trump Now?
|14 min
|jonjedi
|608
|Hillary Looked Sober Today
|55 min
|Afrikan American
|35
|Trump plans to Remove WH Press Corps, hide TRUTH
|1 hr
|jonjedi
|301
|Bob Evans To Sell All Restaurants In 2017
|1 hr
|1 and 1 and 1 is 3
|1
|More Fake News
|1 hr
|jonjedi
|106
|First Lady not Naked this time
|1 hr
|Reality Speaks
|23
|women's march in Washington DC a historical event
|1 hr
|d pants
|17
|Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ...
|18 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|93
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC