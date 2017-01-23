breaking Baker's dozen indicted

20 hrs ago

Todd A. Humphries, 23, of 4321 Chesford Road, Columbus, was arrested in New London in December. Police reportedly found him in possession of a stolen vehicle, a loaded handgun and a pair of brass knuckles.

