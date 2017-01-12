Bobrovsky Sent Back To Columbus With ...

Bobrovsky Sent Back To Columbus With Illness

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Sports reporter Aaron Portzline has covered the Blue Jackets since they arrived in Columbus as an NHL expansion franchise in 2000-01. Follow him on Twitter: @aportzline who previously covered the Blue Jackets for The Dispatch, is back after a five-year absence while working for the newspaper in that city up north: Cleveland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Obama Care cut------- real winner? 22 min Male 17
Sears and Kmart---- putting them on the street? 44 min Seriouslady 8
Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ... 48 min every troll here ... 69
Chicago Crime, Obama's Fault 1 hr Afrikan American 42
Pam Fritts 5 hr every troll here ... 2
News Ohioans to hold own version of Washington women... 7 hr BizzyBee 8
Obama Out Of Office Countdown Clock 9 hr Batch 37 Pain Is ... 45
Russia Hates USA,Loves Trump. Electors voting f... 9 hr Male 334
What Do You Think of Donald Trump Now? 10 hr Male 63
Video: Trump's hilarious tounge lashing of CNN ... 18 hr Paradigm Shift ri... 111
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,723 • Total comments across all topics: 277,910,277

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC