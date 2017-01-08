Blood in the streets: Pedestrian deaths nearly double in Columbus
There are 1 comment on the The Columbus Dispatch story from 33 min ago, titled Blood in the streets: Pedestrian deaths nearly double in Columbus. In it, The Columbus Dispatch reports that:
They were the only juvenile pedestrians killed last year in Columbus, but the overall number of people on foot killed by motorists significantly increased compared with past years. "I can't give you an explanation as to why they've peaked year," said Sgt.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
|
#1 11 min ago
"Look Left! Look Right! Look Left Again!" isn't on the OGT.
76% of the deaths were inside I-270. It must be a Columbus thing... like jaywalking and laying in the street. drunk.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia Hates USA,Loves Trump. Electors voting f...
|9 min
|d pants
|78
|Pastor marvin barner
|21 min
|404 cult
|7
|Chasing a hijab away at Heathrow
|1 hr
|Juan and Juan and...
|3
|Brittany Nicole Edwards
|2 hr
|Juan and Juan and...
|2
|Did Barack Obama Help Black men or Help Himself
|2 hr
|Zoe Regen
|2
|Trump's 3rd Wife is the Anti- Christ
|2 hr
|GoodInfluence
|8
|Ohio communities, counties have nearly $1.2B le...
|8 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|2
|Ft. Lauderdale Shooting 5 Dead
|8 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|31
|Remember Charles Manson?
|11 hr
|BIZZYBEE
|38
|Walter's Favorite Bible Verses
|14 hr
|Terry
|52
|
|Repealing Obamacare will cost billions
|17 hr
|Pope Che Reagan C...
|196
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC