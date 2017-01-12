Biscuit & Branch brings Southern dishes to Columbus
There are 3 comments on the The Lantern story from Yesterday, titled Biscuit & Branch brings Southern dishes to Columbus. In it, The Lantern reports that:
Biscuit and Branch's 'The Nasty' sandwich is to be topped with spicy fried chicken, sausage gravy, and aged cheddar. Credit: Courtesy of Paul Yow Biscuit & Branch is set to open at 685 N. High St. in the Short North on Jan. 24. The creators are the same restaurant group that opened the Brewery District's Westies Gastropub.
#1 21 hrs ago
Southern cooking... where bait becomes dinner. No thanks!
#2 21 hrs ago
Good, it is hard to find decent possum belly and hog jowls in this city.
#3 21 hrs ago
Dave's place, up near Chardon.
woof
