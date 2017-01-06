Bicyclist killed after crossing into ...

Bicyclist killed after crossing into oncoming traffic

There are 3 comments on the The Columbus Dispatch story from 21 hrs ago, titled Bicyclist killed after crossing into oncoming traffic. In it, The Columbus Dispatch reports that:

A 35-year-old bicyclist was killed after he crossed into oncoming traffic early Friday morning in the North Side, according to Columbus police. The man, who has not been identified, was riding east on Morse Road and crossed into oncoming traffic heading west near Colerain Avenue.

Bump Thump Thump

Reynoldsburg, OH

#1 19 hrs ago
Bicycling in the dark, wearing dark clothing, no lights or reflectors... obviously a suicide.

Big Johnson

Columbus, OH

#2 17 hrs ago
Probably no liability insurance either. It can easily cost ten or twenty thousand dollars to repair a car after a wreck like that, especially if the airbags deployed.
They cannot kill a Spook

Toledo, OH

#3 14 hrs ago
Big Johnson wrote:
Probably no liability insurance either. It can easily cost ten or twenty thousand dollars to repair a car after a wreck like that, especially if the airbags deployed.
When I heard this on the radio the news guy first said a bicycle was kilked.
