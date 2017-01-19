Author made $22K over fake news story...

Author made $22K over fake news story claiming dummy ballots found in Ohio

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WDTN-TV Dayton

A Maryland man behind the 'fake news masterpiece' that claimed that thousands of fraudulent votes were found in a Columbus warehouse says he did it for the money. Cameron Harris operated the 'Christian Times' fake news website that published a widely shared story about fraudulent ballots being found in Franklin County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
White Nationalists losing faith in Trump 1 min jonjedi 180
It is raining in Washington DC. 7 min Duke for Mayor 2
Powerful Trump Speech 1/20/17 9 min Duke for Mayor 4
What Do You Think of Donald Trump Now? 12 min jonjedi 348
Trump plans to Remove WH Press Corps, hide TRUTH 19 min jonjedi 213
America Held Hostage Day 1 29 min Batch 37 Pain Is ... 11
For The First Time In 8 years, I'm Proud Of My ... 1 hr Lessons of History 2
Obama's worst decision by far 3 hr Free Pizza 4 U 143
Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ... 13 hr deano 88
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,390 • Total comments across all topics: 278,085,784

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC