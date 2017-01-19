Author made $22K over fake news story claiming dummy ballots found in Ohio
A Maryland man behind the 'fake news masterpiece' that claimed that thousands of fraudulent votes were found in a Columbus warehouse says he did it for the money. Cameron Harris operated the 'Christian Times' fake news website that published a widely shared story about fraudulent ballots being found in Franklin County.
Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.
