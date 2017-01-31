Auditor finds overpayments to teacher...

Auditor finds overpayments to teachers at closed North Side charter school

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Two teachers at a now-closed Columbus charter school owe the state $4,119 in overpayments, according to an audit released Tuesday by Ohio Auditor Dave Yost. FCI Academy, formerly at 2177 Mock Rd., erroneously overpaid Melissa Childress and Christopher Ervin after they left the school in January 2015, the audit said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
A man gone wild.....Trumps wild pen 2 min Afrikan American 118
81 Percent of Evangelicals Voted Trump 7 min Oliver Cantterberry 34
Why I support Donald Trump 1 hr d pants 85
Trump plans to Remove WH Press Corps, hide TRUTH 1 hr d pants 652
Somali Refugee Rapes woman on Bus 1 hr Oliver Cantterberry 23
Muslim convert in Oklahoma 'BEHEADS woman (Sep '14) 2 hr Oliver Cantterberry 210
America Held Hostage Day 13 4 hr MarkJ- 5
Trump Cancels Homebuyers Mortgage Premium redu... 10 hr Reality 86
Trump Has EPA Employees 'Coming To Work In Tears' 10 hr Reality 68
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hong Kong
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,342 • Total comments across all topics: 278,447,994

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC