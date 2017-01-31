Auditor finds overpayments to teachers at closed North Side charter school
Two teachers at a now-closed Columbus charter school owe the state $4,119 in overpayments, according to an audit released Tuesday by Ohio Auditor Dave Yost. FCI Academy, formerly at 2177 Mock Rd., erroneously overpaid Melissa Childress and Christopher Ervin after they left the school in January 2015, the audit said.
