Anti-Inflammatory Diet Could Reduce R...

Anti-Inflammatory Diet Could Reduce Risk of Bone Loss in Women

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: Newswise

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Anti-inflammatory diets - which tend to be high in vegetables, fruits, fish and whole grains - could boost bone health and prevent fractures in some women, a new study suggests. Researchers examined data from the landmark Women's Health Initiative to compare levels of inflammatory elements in the diet to bone mineral density and fractures and found new associations between food and bone health.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump plans to Remove WH Press Corps, hide TRUTH 4 min Afrikan American 441
What are you doing to Celebrate Ronald Reagan's... 36 min Fartosaurus Rex 21
What Do You Think of Donald Trump Now? 46 min jonjedi 749
Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ... 4 hr MrsClaire 96
karen brown channel 6 (Sep '15) 4 hr MrsClaire 22
Why are democrats creepy and losing voters? 5 hr Reality 35
Trump better hurry... 5 hr Reality 12
America Held Hostage Day 7 5 hr Reality 25
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,022 • Total comments across all topics: 278,293,011

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC