Anti-Inflammatory Diet Could Reduce Risk of Bone Loss in Women
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Anti-inflammatory diets - which tend to be high in vegetables, fruits, fish and whole grains - could boost bone health and prevent fractures in some women, a new study suggests. Researchers examined data from the landmark Women's Health Initiative to compare levels of inflammatory elements in the diet to bone mineral density and fractures and found new associations between food and bone health.
