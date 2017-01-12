Anti-death penalty coalition urges Ohio not to resume executions

At the exact hour a convicted Ohio killer was originally to be executed Thursday, opponents of capital punishment gathered at the Statehouse to urge state officials not to resume lethal injection after a three-year hiatus. A coalition organized by Ohioans to Stop Execution planned to protest the scheduled 10 a.m. execution of Ronald Phillips, a Summit County man sentenced to death for raping and killing 3-year-old Sheila Marie Evans in 1993.

