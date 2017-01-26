Amber Alert for Columbus child

Amber Alert for Columbus child

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: WLVQ-FM Columbus

Columbus police issued a regional Amber Alert Monday morning for a four-year-old girl taken in a car which was later reportedly found, though Janylia Fails remains missing. Janylia Fails, who was reportedly taken while sleeping in running vehicle in the area of Chittenden Avenue and North 4th Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLVQ-FM Columbus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ACLU Hands Trump First Stinging Rebuke in 1st Week 3 min We The People 23
Trump Cancels Homebuyers Mortgage Premium redu... 6 min They cannot kill ... 58
Why I support Donald Trump 22 min Male 6
America Held Hostage Day 11 25 min MarkJ- 7
Christian clergy protest Trumps Christian only ... 36 min BizzyBee 12
Trump plans to Remove WH Press Corps, hide TRUTH 42 min jonjedi 608
JFK Airport Protest Livestream 50 min Male 4
America Held Hostage Day 10 1 hr jonjedi 64
A man gone wild.....Trumps wild pen 3 hr Reality Speaks 80
Federal judge blocks Trump immigration ban nati... 15 hr Reality Speaks 51
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. China
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,553 • Total comments across all topics: 278,388,045

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC