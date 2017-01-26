Amber Alert for Columbus child
Columbus police issued a regional Amber Alert Monday morning for a four-year-old girl taken in a car which was later reportedly found, though Janylia Fails remains missing. Janylia Fails, who was reportedly taken while sleeping in running vehicle in the area of Chittenden Avenue and North 4th Street.
