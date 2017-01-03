All alone on the edge of 17
The Blue Jackets make their bid for a piece of NHL history Thursday night when they go for their 17th consecutive win, which would tie them for the longest winning streak in league history. The CBJ travels to Washington, D.C., to take on their Metropolitan Division rival Capitals in the Verizon Center .
