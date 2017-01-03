A New John Glenn Memorial is Being Considered at the Statehouse
There are 11 comments on the WKSU-FM Kent story from 10 hrs ago, titled A New John Glenn Memorial is Being Considered at the Statehouse. In it, WKSU-FM Kent reports that:
You don't have to look far in Ohio to find something named after John Glenn. The astronaut-turned U.S. senator and educator has his name on schools and even the main Columbus airport.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WKSU-FM Kent.
|
#1 1 hr ago
And Neil Armstrong is just ignored.
|
#2 1 hr ago
Beside posing on a Hollywood set what did Nell do?
|
#3 1 hr ago
First on the moon, not being a anti constitution dhimmicrat
|
#4 1 hr ago
Really? Got proof?
|
#5 54 min ago
Yeah, You have so much information, you can't even name the Apollo Rockets that got them there...... Don't even know if you were there at the time...... Liberal wackoffs..... Buzz should punch you in the face.
|
#6 41 min ago
Buzz? Lightyear?
|
#7 35 min ago
So since you don't believe Neil Armstrong and others have walked on the moon , then why do you believe John Glenn did anything besides try to turn the USA into a cesspool like the Soviet Union?
|
#8 31 min ago
You have an opinion and you are lost on Buzz's last name? Google it and learn more.... Gawd, hope Betsy Devos cleans up education.....
|
#9 27 min ago
Cartoon lives matter.
|
#10 19 min ago
Sorry, that is your belief, not mine. I don't know that Glenn did anything.
|
#11 18 min ago
Why? Is Buzz Lightyear on the OGT?
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get Trump Inaugural coin set......hurry while ...
|1 min
|rowdy01
|48
|Mayor Ginther: Columbus could see self-driving ...
|2 min
|every troll here ...
|4
|Short North residents slam city's plans to fix ...
|3 min
|every troll here ...
|1
|Biden Defends Jeff Sessions.Says..
|8 min
|every troll here ...
|22
|Ohio city urges justices to reject traffic came...
|1 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|Obama Better Hurry
|2 hr
|Male
|80
|Chicago Crime, Obama's Fault
|3 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|16
|Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ...
|11 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|59
|Russia Hates USA,Loves Trump. Electors voting f...
|13 hr
|Male
|240
|Out of the horses mouth: McConnell
|15 hr
|Reality
|67
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC