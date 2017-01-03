A New John Glenn Memorial is Being Co...

A New John Glenn Memorial is Being Considered at the Statehouse

There are 11 comments on the WKSU-FM Kent story from 10 hrs ago, titled A New John Glenn Memorial is Being Considered at the Statehouse.

You don't have to look far in Ohio to find something named after John Glenn. The astronaut-turned U.S. senator and educator has his name on schools and even the main Columbus airport.

They cannot kill a Spook

Taylor, MI

#1 1 hr ago
And Neil Armstrong is just ignored.
every troll here but you

Reynoldsburg, OH

#2 1 hr ago
They cannot kill a Spook wrote:
And Neil Armstrong is just ignored.
Beside posing on a Hollywood set what did Nell do?

1

1

1

They cannot kill a Spook

Taylor, MI

#3 1 hr ago
every troll here but you wrote:
<quoted text>

Beside posing on a Hollywood set what did Nell do?
First on the moon, not being a anti constitution dhimmicrat
every troll here but you

Reynoldsburg, OH

#4 1 hr ago
They cannot kill a Spook wrote:
<quoted text>

First on the moon...
Really? Got proof?
Batch 37 Pain Is Good

Stanwood, MI

#5 54 min ago
every troll here but you wrote:
<quoted text>

Really? Got proof?
Yeah, You have so much information, you can't even name the Apollo Rockets that got them there...... Don't even know if you were there at the time...... Liberal wackoffs..... Buzz should punch you in the face.

1

1

1

1

every troll here but you

Reynoldsburg, OH

#6 41 min ago
Batch 37 Pain Is Good wrote:
<quoted text>Yeah, You have so much information, you can't even name the Apollo Rockets that got them there...... Don't even know if you were there at the time...... Liberal wackoffs..... Buzz should punch you in the face.
Buzz? Lightyear?
They cannot kill a Spook

Taylor, MI

#7 35 min ago
every troll here but you wrote:
<quoted text>

Buzz? Lightyear?
So since you don't believe Neil Armstrong and others have walked on the moon , then why do you believe John Glenn did anything besides try to turn the USA into a cesspool like the Soviet Union?
Batch 37 Pain Is Good

Stanwood, MI

#8 31 min ago
every troll here but you wrote:
<quoted text>

Buzz? Lightyear?
You have an opinion and you are lost on Buzz's last name? Google it and learn more.... Gawd, hope Betsy Devos cleans up education.....

1

1

1

1

Big Johnson

Columbus, OH

#9 27 min ago
Batch 37 Pain Is Good wrote:
<quoted text>You have an opinion and you are lost on Buzz's last name? Google it and learn more.... Gawd, hope Betsy Devos cleans up education.....
Cartoon lives matter.

2

2

2

2

every troll here but you

Reynoldsburg, OH

#10 19 min ago
They cannot kill a Spook wrote:
<quoted text>

So since you don't believe Neil Armstrong and others have walked on the moon , then why do you believe John Glenn did anything besides try to turn the USA into a cesspool like the Soviet Union?
Sorry, that is your belief, not mine. I don't know that Glenn did anything.
every troll here but you

Reynoldsburg, OH

#11 18 min ago
Batch 37 Pain Is Good wrote:
<quoted text>You have an opinion and you are lost on Buzz's last name? Google it and learn more.... Gawd, hope Betsy Devos cleans up education.....
Why? Is Buzz Lightyear on the OGT?
