60-year-old gorilla, 1st to be born in a zoo, dies in Ohio

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS and KANTELE FRANKO, Associated Press COLUMBUS, Ohio - The world's first gorilla born in a zoo, a female named Colo who became the oldest known living gorilla in the U.S., has died at age 60, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium said Tuesday. Colo died in her sleep overnight, less than a month after her birthday, the zoo announced.

