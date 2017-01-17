60-year-old gorilla, 1st to be born i...

60-year-old gorilla, 1st to be born in a zoo, dies in Ohio

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Morning Journal

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS and KANTELE FRANKO, Associated Press COLUMBUS, Ohio - The world's first gorilla born in a zoo, a female named Colo who became the oldest known living gorilla in the U.S., has died at age 60, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium said Tuesday. Colo died in her sleep overnight, less than a month after her birthday, the zoo announced.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Get Trump Inaugural coin set......hurry while ... 26 min They cannot kill ... 79
News Megabus no longer serving Columbus 29 min They cannot kill ... 12
What Do You Think of Donald Trump Now? 52 min 404 not found 293
Fake Duke is High 2 hr Duke for Mayor 9
White Nationalists losing faith in Trump 2 hr Duke for Mayor 70
Obama's worst decision by far 3 hr Duke for Mayor 94
Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ... 3 hr 404 not found 86
Trump plans to Remove WH Press Corps, hide TRUTH 4 hr jonjedi 164
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,384 • Total comments across all topics: 278,042,701

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC