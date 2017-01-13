13 Year Old Shot & Killed After Pulling BB Gun on Police
NBC News 4 reported 9-15-2016 a Columbus, Ohio, that around 7:45 p.m. Officers responded to an armed robbery call near the corner of South 18th Street and East Capital Street. The victim told Officers a group of individuals approached him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ohioans to hold own version of Washington women...
|14 min
|Male
|5
|Obama Out Of Office Countdown Clock
|14 min
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|45
|Obama Care cut------- real winner?
|18 min
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|3
|Russia Hates USA,Loves Trump. Electors voting f...
|46 min
|Male
|334
|Chicago Crime, Obama's Fault
|1 hr
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|41
|What Do You Think of Donald Trump Now?
|1 hr
|Male
|63
|Biscuit & Branch brings Southern dishes to Colu...
|5 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|5
|Toward A Browner America
|7 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|34
|Video: Trump's hilarious tounge lashing of CNN ...
|9 hr
|Paradigm Shift ri...
|111
|Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ...
|12 hr
|Mzlynn
|68
|
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC