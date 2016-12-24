Winners of the Holiday Art Project

Winners of the Holiday Art Project

"Candlelight and Music," an elegant creation by Lockbourne resident Linda Dillman, 60, took first place in the Dispatch seasonal contest, yielding Dillman the top prize of $75. Dillman, a free-lance writer, combined recycled cardboard, sheet music from an old hymnal, angels from a Nativity set and foil paper to transform the candle into something worthy of the prime spot on a tree.

