Weekend: Dinner with a a Twista

THE TABLE WILL be set for the upcoming Twelfth Night celebration being held at the Jones Mansion in Findlay on Jan. 7. Following the yuletide-themed meal, actor Brent Alan Burington will perform a one-man show of "Oliver Twist."
