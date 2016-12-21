WBK: (14) OSU opens Big 10 with 87-62 win over Minnesota
Kelsey Mitchell hit five 3-pointers and scored 23 points and had six assists to lead No. 14 Ohio State to an 87-62 win over Minnesota in the Big Ten opener on Wednesday night.
