WBK: (14) OSU opens Big 10 with 87-62 win over Minnesota

Kelsey Mitchell hit five 3-pointers and scored 23 points and had six assists to lead No. 14 Ohio State to an 87-62 win over Minnesota in the Big Ten opener on Wednesday night.

