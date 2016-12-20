Victim of Sunday morning hit-and-run on Sullivant Avenue identified
There are 1 comment on the The Columbus Dispatch story from Wednesday Dec 21, titled Victim of Sunday morning hit-and-run on Sullivant Avenue identified. In it, The Columbus Dispatch reports that:
Columbus police have identified the man who died after he was run over by a vehicle that didn't stop on Sullivant Avenue early Sunday morning. Witnesses said that before they could reach the man, a vehicle ran him over and kept going.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
|
#1 Wednesday
Sounds,like he was drunk and or suicidal.
Laying in the road is not a wise thing to do, but then it was a Honduran
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's the smell of this dead forum.
|29 min
|Kenny Mace
|61
|United Methodist bishops commit to maintaining ... (May '16)
|50 min
|Juan and Juan and...
|4
|Merry Christmas!
|53 min
|They cannot kill ...
|33
|Did Barack Obama Help or Hurt You
|1 hr
|Pope Che Reagan C...
|42
|Browns avoid perfect season!
|1 hr
|Juan and Juan and...
|1
|Trump's Wife Stripped naked for the Camera
|4 hr
|George
|10
|Trump Gropes Rockettes By the yssuP
|4 hr
|White Rabbit
|7
|Truth on CIA Russian hack report...
|7 hr
|BIZZYBEE
|300
|Russian Ambassador to Turkey murdered
|11 hr
|d pants
|196
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC