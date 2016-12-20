Victim of Sunday morning hit-and-run ...

Victim of Sunday morning hit-and-run on Sullivant Avenue identified

There are 1 comment on the The Columbus Dispatch story from Wednesday Dec 21, titled Victim of Sunday morning hit-and-run on Sullivant Avenue identified. In it, The Columbus Dispatch reports that:

Columbus police have identified the man who died after he was run over by a vehicle that didn't stop on Sullivant Avenue early Sunday morning. Witnesses said that before they could reach the man, a vehicle ran him over and kept going.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
They cannot kill a Spook

Toledo, OH

#1 Wednesday
Sounds,like he was drunk and or suicidal.
Laying in the road is not a wise thing to do, but then it was a Honduran
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
It's the smell of this dead forum. 29 min Kenny Mace 61
News United Methodist bishops commit to maintaining ... (May '16) 50 min Juan and Juan and... 4
Merry Christmas! 53 min They cannot kill ... 33
Did Barack Obama Help or Hurt You 1 hr Pope Che Reagan C... 42
Browns avoid perfect season! 1 hr Juan and Juan and... 1
Trump's Wife Stripped naked for the Camera 4 hr George 10
Trump Gropes Rockettes By the yssuP 4 hr White Rabbit 7
Truth on CIA Russian hack report... 7 hr BIZZYBEE 300
Russian Ambassador to Turkey murdered 11 hr d pants 196
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,028 • Total comments across all topics: 277,308,962

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC