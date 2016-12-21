Toddler who shot self dies, grand jur...

Toddler who shot self dies, grand jury takes the case

A two-year-old boy who shot himself with an unsecured gun has died and a Franklin County grand jury will reportedly consider whether charges are merited against his father. Brandon Hill, of Columbus, was initially charged with child endangering last week after police said his son apparently grabbed a firearm that wasn't properly secured and shot himself in the head.

