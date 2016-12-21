Toddler who shot self dies, grand jury takes the case
A two-year-old boy who shot himself with an unsecured gun has died and a Franklin County grand jury will reportedly consider whether charges are merited against his father. Brandon Hill, of Columbus, was initially charged with child endangering last week after police said his son apparently grabbed a firearm that wasn't properly secured and shot himself in the head.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLVQ-FM Columbus.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Isn't New Year's Eve and Day a worthless Celebr...
|31 min
|pattiLabelleSwPot...
|3
|Time to Introduce legislation:Abolish Electoral...
|52 min
|one Person one Vote
|44
|Everything you buy is about to go UP!
|2 hr
|UTrashy
|48
|Who's Sexiest looking- Melania Trump or Ru Paul?
|2 hr
|RepublicansLoveSmog
|28
|What took so long Obama?
|3 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|5
|Democrats lost over 1,000 seats under Obama
|3 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|28
|truth about the jews and israel
|3 hr
|Oliver Canterberry
|42
|It's the smell of this dead forum.
|3 hr
|UTrashy
|198
|Obama Better Hurry
|4 hr
|BizzyBee
|34
|Would You Hire Barack Obama if He Applied
|4 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|51
|Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ...
|5 hr
|Joe
|44
|The vileness of Obama revealed...
|6 hr
|Jose
|92
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC