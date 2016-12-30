Tips sought in pedestrian's hit-skip ...

Tips sought in pedestrian's hit-skip death on I-71

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Investigators are seeking tips and clues to help determine how a 60-year-old northern Ohio woman was struck and killed by a hit-skip motorist along Interstate 71 in Delaware County on Dec. 22. The case is unusual because Elizabeth "Beth" Kurish, who was alone in Columbus, had parked her car in a northbound rest area and probably was struck in the southbound lanes after she had walked across the median to a southbound rest area. Kurish, a longtime registered nurse from Lorain, was remembered at her funeral Friday as a cheerful, compassionate and dedicated 30-year employee who worked recently in the emergency room at University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Happy new year. 2 min Trouser Cough 3
Ohio State Football to fire Urban Meyer 3 hr ruth bader HATER 11
Names of Neighbors on Plane 4 hr 404 not found 2
News Muslims, Jews work together to help central Ohi... 5 hr America First 3
Ohio State Football fans are chanting "FIRE URB... 5 hr Local 1
Trump does more NOT being President than Obama ... 5 hr Ginger Bentle 7
Trump Supporters not Allowed at his Florida Bash- 5 hr Duke for Mayor 2
Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ... 5 hr Duke for Mayor 47
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,218 • Total comments across all topics: 277,501,293

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC