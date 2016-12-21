The plane took off from the Burke Lakefront Airport.
This aircraft has 11 seats, but the Cleveland Coast Guard tells us they believe six people were on board. Eighteen seconds following take off, the jet is traveling at 207 miles per hour at 3,100 feet with an ascending rate of 1,059 feet per minute.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Everything you buy is about to go UP!
|7 min
|rowdy01
|46
|What took so long Obama?
|24 min
|They cannot kill ...
|5
|Democrats lost over 1,000 seats under Obama
|29 min
|They cannot kill ...
|28
|truth about the jews and israel
|31 min
|Oliver Canterberry
|42
|It's the smell of this dead forum.
|36 min
|UTrashy
|198
|Somali Refugee Rapes woman on Bus
|36 min
|They cannot kill ...
|7
|Trump's Wife Stripped naked for the Camera
|49 min
|Trump Lost Really
|48
|Obama Better Hurry
|1 hr
|BizzyBee
|34
|Would You Hire Barack Obama if He Applied
|1 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|51
|Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ...
|2 hr
|Joe
|44
|The vileness of Obama revealed...
|3 hr
|Jose
|92
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC