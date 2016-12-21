The plane took off from the Burke Lak...

The plane took off from the Burke Lakefront Airport.

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

This aircraft has 11 seats, but the Cleveland Coast Guard tells us they believe six people were on board. Eighteen seconds following take off, the jet is traveling at 207 miles per hour at 3,100 feet with an ascending rate of 1,059 feet per minute.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Everything you buy is about to go UP! 7 min rowdy01 46
What took so long Obama? 24 min They cannot kill ... 5
Democrats lost over 1,000 seats under Obama 29 min They cannot kill ... 28
truth about the jews and israel 31 min Oliver Canterberry 42
It's the smell of this dead forum. 36 min UTrashy 198
Somali Refugee Rapes woman on Bus 36 min They cannot kill ... 7
Trump's Wife Stripped naked for the Camera 49 min Trump Lost Really 48
Obama Better Hurry 1 hr BizzyBee 34
Would You Hire Barack Obama if He Applied 1 hr Duke for Mayor 51
Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ... 2 hr Joe 44
The vileness of Obama revealed... 3 hr Jose 92
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,606 • Total comments across all topics: 277,470,871

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC