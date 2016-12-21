The Latest: Missing pilot's company calls it a difficult day
An executive with the Columbus, Ohio-based beverage distributor where the pilot of a plane carrying five others over Lake Erie vanished is president and CEO says it's been a difficult day as the search continues. Joseph McHenry says in a statement Friday that he and others are working to support the families of those on the plane piloted by Superior Beverage Group's John T. Fleming.
