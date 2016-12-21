The Latest: Missing pilot's company c...

The Latest: Missing pilot's company calls it a difficult day

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Madison Press

An executive with the Columbus, Ohio-based beverage distributor where the pilot of a plane carrying five others over Lake Erie vanished is president and CEO says it's been a difficult day as the search continues. Joseph McHenry says in a statement Friday that he and others are working to support the families of those on the plane piloted by Superior Beverage Group's John T. Fleming.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Would You Hire Barack Obama if He Applied 2 min Duke for Mayor 51
It's the smell of this dead forum. 3 min Seriouslady 197
Everything you buy is about to go UP! 6 min Seriouslady 43
Obama Better Hurry 9 min BizzyBee 33
Somali Refugee Rapes woman on Bus 9 min Duke for Mayor 6
FIRING SQUAD! TRUMPÂ’S MEDIA MEETING WAS A SET UP!i 14 min BizzyBee 14
Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ... 32 min Joe 44
The vileness of Obama revealed... 2 hr Jose 92
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,672 • Total comments across all topics: 277,468,671

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC