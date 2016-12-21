Student hurt in Ohio State attack healing through ballet
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Kerri Riccardi Strausbaugh's first class at Ohio State University didn't start until 10:20, and it was a "dark day" - one without practice - at the studio where she is a ballet dancer.So on Nov. 28, the same as every other Monday, she parked her car and headed on her 20-minute walk to her math class in Caldwell Laboratory.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Xenos Christian Fellowship is a CULT! (Jul '12)
|1 hr
|Pausing
|1,403
|Did Barack Obama Help or Hurt You
|1 hr
|Obama Disease
|57
|Who's Sexiest looking- Melania Trump or Ru Paul?
|3 hr
|ChristmasHam
|25
|Why are church doors locked?
|7 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|11
|United Methodist bishops commit to maintaining ... (May '16)
|9 hr
|Earburner
|7
|It's the smell of this dead forum.
|9 hr
|hey now
|65
|Browns avoid perfect season!
|18 hr
|White Rabbit
|3
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC