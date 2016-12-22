Show displays singer's growth
Boston-based country singer Annie Brobst, a Columbus native, performs with her band members, from left: Rodger Hagopian, Steve Latanision, Dave Sardella, Wolfram Neff and Ryan Dupont. At Annie Brobst's shows, her microphone stand is like an extension of her arm, but public performance hasn't always been quite so natural to the Boston-based country singer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are church doors locked?
|1 min
|d pants
|10
|Did Barack Obama Help or Hurt You
|3 hr
|Pam
|55
|Browns avoid perfect season!
|8 hr
|White Rabbit
|3
|Trump's Wife Stripped naked for the Camera
|8 hr
|White Rabbit
|13
|Merry Christmas!
|9 hr
|White Fangs
|44
|United Methodist bishops commit to maintaining ... (May '16)
|11 hr
|White Rabbit
|6
|CelebrateOne workers target pregnant women in e...
|11 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|It's the smell of this dead forum.
|13 hr
|Pope Che Reagan C...
|64
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC