Ron Yednock | 1937-2016: Bartender pi...

Ron Yednock | 1937-2016: Bartender pivitol figure in city's jazz scene

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

A popular bartender at Dick's Den in the University District credited with boosting Columbus' jazz scene died on Christmas Day, three days after he was struck by a car whose driver told police she was trying to avoid a bicyclist who ran a red light. Ron Yednock, 79, of West Norwich Street died at Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Democrats lost over 1,000 seats under Obama 12 min Big Johnson 3
Did Barack Obama Help or Hurt You 13 min free pizza 4U 76
Carrie Fisher dead at 60 46 min BizzyBee 5
News Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne... 3 hr Duke for Mayor 2
News Central Ohio hospitals see increase in young pe... 3 hr Zoe Regen 1
Counting the days until Christmas and Obama out... 4 hr Duke for Mayor 28
''Twas the night before Christmas....... 4 hr Duke for Mayor 25
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Health Care
  5. Ebola
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,529 • Total comments across all topics: 277,377,988

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC