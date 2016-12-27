Ron Yednock | 1937-2016: Bartender pivitol figure in city's jazz scene
A popular bartender at Dick's Den in the University District credited with boosting Columbus' jazz scene died on Christmas Day, three days after he was struck by a car whose driver told police she was trying to avoid a bicyclist who ran a red light. Ron Yednock, 79, of West Norwich Street died at Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center.
