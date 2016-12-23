Reynoldsburg man charged in Dec. 15 Hilltop homicide

Columbus police have charged a Reynoldsburg man in a fatal shooting that occurred in a Hilltop alley on Dec. 15 . Police say Eric L. Powell, 25, of Lynbridge Drive, has been charged with murder and aggravated robbery in the killing of Michael David Moreno, 30, who was found lying in an alley near the 300 block of South Harris Avenue.

