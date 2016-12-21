Report: Ohio's Medicaid expansion ben...

Report: Ohio's Medicaid expansion benefits health, finances

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Republican Gov. John Kasich's administration is reporting the state's 2014 Medicaid expansion has resulted in a host of health and financial benefits to poor Ohioans.

