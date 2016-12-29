Quick Takes: Jackets beat Jets; extend streak to 14
After an early score by Winnipeg, Columbus came back in the same way they have throughout this streak, with a never-quit attitude and flurry of shots. The first line was on fire, with each of Brandon Saad, Nick Foligno, and Alexander Wennberg scoring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cannon.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Everything you buy is about to go UP!
|1 min
|Duke for Mayor
|37
|It's the smell of this dead forum.
|4 min
|Duke for Mayor
|186
|Would You Hire Barack Obama if He Applied
|24 min
|Reality
|42
|Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ...
|1 hr
|rowdy01
|38
|Debbie Reynolds dead
|1 hr
|404 not found
|16
|FIRING SQUAD! TRUMPÂ’S MEDIA MEETING WAS A SET UP!i
|1 hr
|Trump won maybe t...
|10
|Amish Communities Deal With Meth Problem | Ohio... (Aug '11)
|1 hr
|DoctorWho
|6
|The vileness of Obama revealed...
|14 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|86
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC