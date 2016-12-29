Predictions: DeWine-Rosenberger Gov. ...

Predictions: DeWine-Rosenberger Gov. Ticket, Householder Returns To House Speaker

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Plunderbund

Governor John Kasich, who is being dubbed by some statehouse insiders these days as "John Who?" still has two years left in his term, but with the clout Majority Caucus Republicans will yield next year in the House and Senate, his last biennial budget could be dead on arrival, and any bills sent to him that he chooses to veto can be easily over ridden if Republican will is strong enough.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Plunderbund.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Everything you buy is about to go UP! 7 min rowdy01 46
What took so long Obama? 24 min They cannot kill ... 5
Democrats lost over 1,000 seats under Obama 29 min They cannot kill ... 28
truth about the jews and israel 31 min Oliver Canterberry 42
It's the smell of this dead forum. 36 min UTrashy 198
Somali Refugee Rapes woman on Bus 37 min They cannot kill ... 7
Trump's Wife Stripped naked for the Camera 49 min Trump Lost Really 48
Obama Better Hurry 1 hr BizzyBee 34
Would You Hire Barack Obama if He Applied 1 hr Duke for Mayor 51
Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ... 2 hr Joe 44
The vileness of Obama revealed... 3 hr Jose 92
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,606 • Total comments across all topics: 277,470,873

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC