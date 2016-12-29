Predictions: DeWine-Rosenberger Gov. Ticket, Householder Returns To House Speaker

Governor John Kasich, who is being dubbed by some statehouse insiders these days as "John Who?" still has two years left in his term, but with the clout Majority Caucus Republicans will yield next year in the House and Senate, his last biennial budget could be dead on arrival, and any bills sent to him that he chooses to veto can be easily over ridden if Republican will is strong enough.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Plunderbund.