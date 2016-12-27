Police: Man fatally shoots brother wh...

Police: Man fatally shoots brother who came at him with knife

Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Columbus police are investigating a fatal shooting that followed an argument by two brothers on Monday on the Near East Side. Ali Mohamed, 21, told police that his brother, 19-year-old Mohamud Mohamed, came at him with a knife just after noon Monday.

