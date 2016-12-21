Over $5,000 rung up on fraudulent credit card at area Walmarts: Moreland Hills police blotter
Identity theft, West Juniper Lane: A resident, 77, reported Dec. 20 that he'd been contacted by Community Bank in Columbus and told that someone opened a Visa card using his name, address and Social Security number. This led to over $5,000 in charges at Walmarts in North Canton and Massillon.
