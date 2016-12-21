News 15 mins ago 4:01 p.m.Building destroyed after gas leak, explosion in west Columbus
Officials on scene say Columbus-based Team Fishel was doing underground boreing in the parking lot area by the Domino's Pizza and struck a gas line. All patients at the nearby Nationwide Children's Hospital primary care hospital are safe, according to a representative from the hospital.
#1 Thursday
No tge smell Tuesday was not this gas leak , nor was it this Domino's Pizza.
