Muslims, Jews work together to help c...

Muslims, Jews work together to help central Ohio refugees

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

When Charlie Breyfogle saw an image of Aylan Kurdi, a dead Syrian boy lying on a beach, something clicked for the Bexley 13-year-old. "I thought, 'This could have been me,'" Charlie said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Did Barack Obama Help or Hurt You 4 min economys MUCH better 99
The vileness of Obama revealed... 4 min Duke for Mayor 88
Obama Better Hurry 9 min Male 32
It's the smell of this dead forum. 15 min UTrashy 193
Trump's Wife Stripped naked for the Camera 17 min eeek 45
Everything you buy is about to go UP! 18 min UTrashy 40
Would You Hire Barack Obama if He Applied 1 hr Reality 46
Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ... 2 hr 404 not found 39
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,185 • Total comments across all topics: 277,462,527

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC